 Hemant Soren ED probe: Jharkhand CM arrives in Ranchi amid ‘missing’ allegations from BJP | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 30 2024 15:20:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.65 -0.26%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.10 -2.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.30 -2.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.25 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 862.65 2.59%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Hemant Soren ED probe: Jharkhand CM arrives in Ranchi amid ‘missing’ allegations from BJP
Back Back

Hemant Soren ED probe: Jharkhand CM arrives in Ranchi amid ‘missing’ allegations from BJP

 Livemint

The officials of Enforcement Directorate, who were supposed to question him in the money laundering case claimed that they failed to locate the JMM leader

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses during the 75th Republic Day celebrations (PTI)Premium
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addresses during the 75th Republic Day celebrations (PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at his residence in Ranchi on Tuesday amid intense political activity around the leader. The officials of the Enforcement Directorate, who were supposed to question him in the money laundering case claimed that they failed to locate the JMM leader. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that the Chief Minister is "missing" and is “on the run" from a federal agency.

After reaching his residence in Ranchi, Hemant Soren said that he is ready to depose before ED on Wednesday at 1:00 PM. 

The Enforcement Directorate reached his Delhi residence on Monday to question the leader, but couldn't find him there. The probe agency then seized his BMW car and 36 lakh in cash and claimed they have found "incriminating" documents after it searched the Delhi house of the Jharkhand Chief Minister. 

The Opposition BJP alleged that the Chief Minister is “on the run" from the ED probe and even announced 11,000 on credible information leading to his arrest. Governor CP Radhakrishnan had mentioned that he is closely monitoring the situation. "It is the job of the Governor, I am doing it. We will cross the bridge when it comes," he said.

In the interim, instructions have been given for all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the ruling coalition, which includes JMM, Congress, and RJD, to remain in Ranchi, giving rise to conjecture about the subsequent developments.

JMM planning to make Soren's wife Chief Minister: BJP

Prominent Jharkhand BJP leader Nishikant Dubey claimed that Hemant Soren-led JMM is planning to make his wife Kalpana Soren, the next Chief Minister of the state.

"Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress, and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) Chief Minister," BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey said in a post on X.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App