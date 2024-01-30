Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at his residence in Ranchi on Tuesday amid intense political activity around the leader. The officials of the Enforcement Directorate, who were supposed to question him in the money laundering case claimed that they failed to locate the JMM leader. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that the Chief Minister is "missing" and is “on the run" from a federal agency.

After reaching his residence in Ranchi, Hemant Soren said that he is ready to depose before ED on Wednesday at 1:00 PM.

The Enforcement Directorate reached his Delhi residence on Monday to question the leader, but couldn't find him there. The probe agency then seized his BMW car and ₹36 lakh in cash and claimed they have found "incriminating" documents after it searched the Delhi house of the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

The Opposition BJP alleged that the Chief Minister is “on the run" from the ED probe and even announced ₹11,000 on credible information leading to his arrest. Governor CP Radhakrishnan had mentioned that he is closely monitoring the situation. "It is the job of the Governor, I am doing it. We will cross the bridge when it comes," he said.

In the interim, instructions have been given for all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the ruling coalition, which includes JMM, Congress, and RJD, to remain in Ranchi, giving rise to conjecture about the subsequent developments.

JMM planning to make Soren's wife Chief Minister: BJP

Prominent Jharkhand BJP leader Nishikant Dubey claimed that Hemant Soren-led JMM is planning to make his wife Kalpana Soren, the next Chief Minister of the state.

"Hemant Soren ji has called his own, JMM, Congress, and allied MLAs to reach Ranchi with their luggage and bags. According to the information, there is a proposal to make Kalpana Soren ji (Hemant Soren's wife) Chief Minister," BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey said in a post on X.

