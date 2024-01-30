Hemant Soren ED probe: Jharkhand CM arrives in Ranchi amid ‘missing’ allegations from BJP
The officials of Enforcement Directorate, who were supposed to question him in the money laundering case claimed that they failed to locate the JMM leader
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrived at his residence in Ranchi on Tuesday amid intense political activity around the leader. The officials of the Enforcement Directorate, who were supposed to question him in the money laundering case claimed that they failed to locate the JMM leader. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that the Chief Minister is "missing" and is “on the run" from a federal agency.