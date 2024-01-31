Hemant Soren News Live: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday reached the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in the money laundering case. The questioning comes a day after high-voltage political drama in the state as the Opposition BJP declared Hemant Soren as “missing" and alleged that he is running from the federal agency.

Amid intense speculations around his arrest, the ED is questioning Hemant Soren at the moment and in case the Jharkhand CM is arrested, his wife Kalpana Soren is the frontrunner for the post of chief minister.

"You can see how the Central Government and BJP are hatching a conspiracy to destabilize & topple governments and form their own government in non-BJP ruled states. So, the party is prepared to face and tackle all conspiracies. But no such situation will arise as all the MLAs in the alliance are united. Hemant Soren will be the CM...We are hearing it from the media," JMM MP Mahua Maji said on the speculations of his arrest.

Catch Hemant Soren News Live Updates here