Hemant Soren News Live: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday reached the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in the money laundering case. The questioning comes a day after high-voltage political drama in the state as the Opposition BJP declared Hemant Soren as “missing" and alleged that he is running from the federal agency.
Amid intense speculations around his arrest, the ED is questioning Hemant Soren at the moment and in case the Jharkhand CM is arrested, his wife Kalpana Soren is the frontrunner for the post of chief minister.
"You can see how the Central Government and BJP are hatching a conspiracy to destabilize & topple governments and form their own government in non-BJP ruled states. So, the party is prepared to face and tackle all conspiracies. But no such situation will arise as all the MLAs in the alliance are united. Hemant Soren will be the CM...We are hearing it from the media," JMM MP Mahua Maji said on the speculations of his arrest.
Hemant Soren News Live: The case against Hemant Soren pertains to "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, the ED said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended a total of 14 individuals in connection with the case. Among them is Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011-batch IAS officer, who previously held the positions of director in the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.
Hemant Soren News Live: "There will obviously be an enquiry... Why is he running? He was summoned 10 times but he did not appear... He ran away when he was summoned to Delhi... Security personnel of the CM have to answer where the CM was for 40 hours and how he reached Ranchi from Delhi... Only the President can look after this state now..." BJP MP Sanjay Seth said.
Hemant Soren News Live: Hemant Soren has lodged an FIR against ED officials at SC/ST police station in Ranchi over agency's searches at Delhi house, the officials of the Jharkhand government said. The agency searched the Delhi residence of Jharkhand CM on Monday and seized a BMW car and ₹36 lakh in cash.
Hemant Soren News Live: "We will make good use of the constitutional powers that have been bestowed on us and we are standing strong against the current circumstances. We will protect democratic values at all costs..." state's minister Banna Gupta said.
Hemant Soren News Live: “A complaint to register an FIR against ED officials has been sent by the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The complaint has been received at Dhurwa police station," the Ranchi Police said.
Hemant Soren News Live: The officials of Enforcement Directorate reached at the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday for the questioning in the money laundering case. There are intense speculations about the arrest of Hemant Soren today.
