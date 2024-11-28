Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today; Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi to attend | Top updates

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Hemant Soren, is scheduled to take his oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.
(Keep checking for more updates)
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess