Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28 at Morabadi Ground. Notable attendees include Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee among others.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Hemant Soren, is scheduled to take his oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand at the Morabadi Ground on Thursday, November 28.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.