Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today; Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi to attend | Top updates

1 min read

Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28 at Morabadi Ground. Notable attendees include Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee among others.

