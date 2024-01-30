Hemant Soren's ED probe: Jharkhand CM takes 1,200 km road trip to Ranchi amid ‘missing’ allegations | 10 things to know
Hemant Soren went to Delhi for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case, but the federal agency said that they failed to locate the leader
In some significant political developments from Jharkhand, the chief minister Hemant Soren was reported to be “missing" for several hours before resurfacing in the capital Ranchi on Tuesday. The JMM leader went to Delhi for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case, but the federal agency said that they failed to locate the leader.