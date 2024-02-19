Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is reaching Amethi, the parliamentary seat he represented earlier, on February 18, the day union minister and local member of parliament (MP) Smriti Irani begins her four-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh town.

It will be a rare occasion when the two leaders would be in Amethi on the same day. The last time the two leaders were in Amethi at the same time was two years ago in February 2022 during the election campaigning for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Before that the two leaders crossed each other's paths during 2019 poll campaign.

Rahul Gandhi had won Lok Sabha elections from erstwhile Nehru-Gandhi family bastion Amethi three times until 2019 general elections when he faced a defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi, however, won from Wayanad in Kerala, the second seat he contested in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi will reach Amethi town on Monday as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the campaign kicked off by him on January 14 from Thoubal in Manipur in the run up to Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May. The yatra will end on March 20 in Mumbai spanning east-west of India.

Smriti Irani’s representative Vijay Gupta was quoted by news agency PTI saying that the Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs will be on a four-day tour to her constituency beginning February 19. The Minister will hold interactions with residents besides attend her house-warming ceremony on February 22. Durng her poll camapibn, Irani had promised people of Amethi that she would build a house in the town and become a resident.

Gandhi is scheduled to hold a road show and public meeting in Amethi town. The two leaders coming to face to face in unlikely but the coincidence comes close on the heels fireworks during hectic campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Amethi and beyond.

