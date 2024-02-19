Here's why Smriti Irani & Rahul Gandhi are in Amethi today
It will be a rare occasion when the Union Minister and Congress leader would be in Amethi on the same day. The last time the two leaders were in town at the same time was two years ago on February 2022 during the election campaigning for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is reaching Amethi, the parliamentary seat he represented earlier, on February 18, the day union minister and local member of parliament (MP) Smriti Irani begins her four-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh town.
