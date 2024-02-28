Himachal Assembly: 15 BJP MLAs including Jairam Thakur expelled for allegedly shouting slogans, misconduct. Details here
Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, including Jai Ram Thakur, for misconduct. BJP on Tuesday won Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on 28 February suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for allegedly shouting slogans and misconduct in the Chamber of Speaker
