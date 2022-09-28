Himachal Congress president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP ahead of assembly polls

Himachal Congress president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP ahead of assembly polls2 min read . 03:06 PM IST
Harsh Mahajan, the current working President of Himachal Pradesh Congress joined BJP lashing out at Congress for being visionless and directionless
Amidst political crises in Rajasthan, where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his loyal MLAs are displaying insubordination against the party high command, the Congress party faced another jolt in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as the Working Congress President Harsh Mahajan quit the party and joined the rival Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly elections in the state.
Harsh Mahajan, a former cabinet minister in the state and close aid of Late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh lashed out at Congress calling the party “vision-less, directionless and leaderless". He also mentioned that even in Himachal the Congress is ruled by “maa-beta" like in Delhi.
“Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh is the state Congress president now and their son Vikramaditya Singh is a party MLA. Nothing has been left in the Congress after the death of the former chief minister," he told reporters.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal was also present during . Mahajan lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affirmed that the Prime Minister has provided a "strong government".
"The BJP will script history in Himachal Pradesh by retaining power following the polls likely to be held later this year. Mahajan had been with the Congress for over four decades," Piyush Goyal said.
Piyush Goyal welcomed Mahajan into the BJP and affirmed that the former Congress leader has held important positions in the previous Himachal governments and has maintained a clean image.
The resignation of Mahajan will increase the political temperature of the poll-bound state with the BJP feeling back in control after a few setbacks, the biggest of which was losing the by-polls last year to Congress.
The state which usually changes government after every five years is in dilemma this time. On one side, there is a huge wave of anti-incumbency against the current BJP government while the Congress is also looking clueless after the death of former Chief Minister and party stalwart Virbhadra Singh.