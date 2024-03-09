Himachal political crisis: 11 MLA, including Cong rebels, reach Uttarakhand. What's next
Eleven Himachal Pradesh MLAs, including rebels, arrived in Uttarakhand amid state Congress infighting. The group reached Rishikesh's Taj Hotel from a heavily guarded bus with Haryana's number plate.
Eleven Himachal Pradesh MLAs, including six rebels and three independent representatives, arrived in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, signaling ongoing infighting within the state Congress.
