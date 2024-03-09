Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Rebel MLAs to stay in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand until…
Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis triggered with the allegations of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections 2024
Himachal Pradesh Congress crises: The 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh are planning to camp in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Uttarakhand till the Supreme Court stays the Speaker's decision to disqualify the six rebel MLAs from the Congress, a source close to BJP said on Saturday. The development came as 11 MLAs from the hill state arrived in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Friday amid a political crisis in Himachal Pradesh.