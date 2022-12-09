Himachal Pradesh awaits its next chief minister. Who are the top contenders?3 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 05:33 PM IST
- Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the party going forward is the immediate challenge for the Congress.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections results were declared on 8 December Thursday and the Indian National Congress emerged as the majority party, set to form the government in the hilly state for the next five years. However, the Congress party is yet to decide on the chief ministerial candidate. The grand old party has scheduled a party meet for Friday evening when all party members will authorise Mallikarjun Kharge to elect a chief minister for Himachal Pradesh.