Himachal Pradesh: BJP leader Jairam Thakur reaches Raj Bhawan to meet Governor post Rajya Sabha poll result
Former HImachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader on Wednesday reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. Members of the BJP Legislative Party also met the Governor on Wednesday. The development comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state during the state's Budget Session which is set to begin today.