Former HImachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader on Wednesday reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla a day after the party won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state. Members of the BJP Legislative Party also met the Governor on Wednesday. The development comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state during the state's Budget Session which is set to begin today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have informed the Governor about what happened in the Assembly...In the Assembly, when we demanded division of vote during the financial bill, it was not allowed and the House was adjourned twice. The way Marshals behaved with our MLAs was not right. We doubt that the Vidhan Sabha Speaker can suspend BJP MLAs and some MLAs of Congress who voted for BJP in Rajya Sabha elections, can also be suspended. Currently, the Congress government has lost the right to stay in power...," Thakur said who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

