Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion expected in a day or two: Report

Almost after a month of winning assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party still couldn't settle down on the names of ministers, and cabinet expansion in the state is expected in one or two more days, the party sources said on Friday.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is in the national capital, meeting with the leaders of the party's high-command regarding the expansion of the state cabinet. The Chief Minister held several closed-door meetings with the senior party leaders and the final decision is expected soon.
"The Himachal Pradesh cabinet would be formed in the next one or two days," a senior Congress leader told news agency PTI, adding that deliberations for the same are going on.
The deliberations will include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal Pradesh, Rajiv Shukla, and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Priyanka Gandhi addressed several rallies in Himachal Pradesh and her role was crucial in attracting women voters.
Currently, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri have taken the oath of the ministers of Himachal Pradesh. In a special session of the state assembly at Dharamshala, the newly elected MLAs took the oath of office.
Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania from the Bhattiyat assembly of Chamba district was elected as the speaker of the assembly during the special session.
The Chief Minister affirmed that the experience of the five-time legislator and his background in law will ensure the smooth functioning of the assembly.
“He has practiced in the high court and knows the law better. Hoping that the Opposition would get ‘full protection’ from the speaker, he said Pathania will also get full cooperation for the smooth functioning of the proceedings of the House", leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.
