Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion soon, no infighting within Himachal Congress: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
- The comment came after reports of friction within the Himachal Pradesh Congress over the cabinet post
Days after taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accepted that there was 'conflict' within the party after the elections, as there were three-four claimants to the post of CM. Sukhu however, also emphasized while talking to the news agency PTI, that now there is no infighting within the Himachal unit of the party.
The comment came after reports of friction within the Himachal Pradesh Congress over the cabinet posts. For now, only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have taken the oath.
On 15 December, Sukhu affirmed that the new cabinet will be formed after the upcoming session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha. "We had come to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. All 40 of our MLAs and our state chief have also come. He gave us the mantra to serve the people. He also thanked the people of the state," Himachal Pradesh CM said after meeting the party's national president in Delhi.
Sukhu rejected the reports of any challenge to his CM post by any other faction from the Himachal unit of the party. "There is no challenge at all. A cabinet is formed with the elected MLAs, the CM is elected from the MLAs. So, there is no challenge at all," Sukhu told the news agency ANI.
The Chief Minister has affirmed that the party will fulfill its all poll promises and will take the issue of the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting. On Monday, Sukhu also talked about the issue of rent and food expenses of the MLAs.
"We have decided that in Himachal Bhawan & Himachal Sadan, rent and food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people. Earlier, common people paid the full amount and MLAs got these facilities at subsidized rates, but that won't happen anymore," Chief Minister said.
