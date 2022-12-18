On 15 December, Sukhu affirmed that the new cabinet will be formed after the upcoming session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha. "We had come to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. All 40 of our MLAs and our state chief have also come. He gave us the mantra to serve the people. He also thanked the people of the state," Himachal Pradesh CM said after meeting the party's national president in Delhi.

