Himachal Pradesh cabinet to be expanded on Sunday: Reports

Exactly a month after winning the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh will expand its cabinet on Sunday. According to the sources from Himachal Raj Bhavan, the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10:00 AM in Shimla.
Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that he has handed over the list of the probable minister to the party high command and they are the final authority over the matter.
The deliberations included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Himachal Pradesh, Rajiv Shukla, and senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Priyanka Gandhi addressed several rallies in Himachal Pradesh and her role was crucial in attracting women voters.
The decision came after several closed-door meetings between the party leaders in Delhi. After forming the cabinet, initially, only Chief Minister Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri took the oath as the issue of the cabinet was sensitive for the newly formed government.
The party has to cater to multiple regional and caste factors and also look towards inducting old and new faces.
The number of ministers in Himachal Pradesh cannot cross 12 and after the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, the cabinet is left with 10 vacancies.
The Chief Minister has kept portfolios like Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel, and all other departments not allotted to any minister while Mukesh Agnihotri has Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language, Arts and Culture departments.
When it comes to regional representations, out of the 12 districts, three are represented in the government for now. Chief Minister Sukhu comes from Hamirpur, Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri comes from Una, and Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania comes from Chamba.
The party sources have maintained that the cabinet will represent all sections of society and will also include professionals and young politicians.
