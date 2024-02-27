'Haryana Police, CRPF have kidnapped 6 Congress MLAs' alleges Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu
CM Sukhu accuses CRPF and Haryana Police of 'kidnapping' Congress MLAs during counting. He reassures that the missing MLAs are in contact with their families and there is no cause for alarm.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu insisted on Tuesday evening that five to six Congress MLAs have been "kidnapped" by the CRPF and Haryana Police. The assertion came mere hours after polling for a lone Rajya Sabha seat ended amid cross-voting concerns. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan was eventually elected to the Upper House after defeating Congress leader Ahishek Singhvi.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!