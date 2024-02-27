Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu insisted on Tuesday evening that five to six Congress MLAs have been "kidnapped" by the CRPF and Haryana Police. The assertion came mere hours after polling for a lone Rajya Sabha seat ended amid cross-voting concerns. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan was eventually elected to the Upper House after defeating Congress leader Ahishek Singhvi.

"The manner in which the counting has begun and Opposition leaders are threatening the polling officers again and again is not right for democracy...They had halted the counting for long. I urge the Himachal BJP unit leaders to have patience, don't put pressure on people...CRPF and Haryana Police convoy have taken away 5-6 MLAs," CM Sukhu told reporters on Tuesday. Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed several state MLAs arriving at a PWD Rest House in Haryana's Panchkula on Tuesday evening.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!