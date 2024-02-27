 'Haryana Police, CRPF have kidnapped 6 Congress MLAs' alleges Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu | Mint
'Haryana Police, CRPF have kidnapped 6 Congress MLAs' alleges Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Livemint

CM Sukhu accuses CRPF and Haryana Police of 'kidnapping' Congress MLAs during counting. He reassures that the missing MLAs are in contact with their families and there is no cause for alarm.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha Elections, at a polling booth in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)Premium
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha Elections, at a polling booth in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu insisted on Tuesday evening that five to six Congress MLAs have been "kidnapped" by the CRPF and Haryana Police. The assertion came mere hours after polling for a lone Rajya Sabha seat ended amid cross-voting concerns. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan was eventually elected to the Upper House after defeating Congress leader Ahishek Singhvi.

"The manner in which the counting has begun and Opposition leaders are threatening the polling officers again and again is not right for democracy...They had halted the counting for long. I urge the Himachal BJP unit leaders to have patience, don't put pressure on people...CRPF and Haryana Police convoy have taken away 5-6 MLAs," CM Sukhu told reporters on Tuesday.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI showed several state MLAs arriving at a PWD Rest House in Haryana's Panchkula on Tuesday evening. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 27 Feb 2024, 07:35 PM IST
