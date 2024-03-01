Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Six rebel MLAs challenge their disqualification in high court
Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Congress disqualified the 6 MLAs on the grounds that they defied the party whip and abstained from voting on the cut motion and finance bill in the Assembly
Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: The six rebel Congress MLAs, who were disqualified from the state Assembly for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections challenged the decision in Himachal Pradesh high court on Friday. The cross-voting created a political crisis in the state with the ruling Congress taking some immediate steps to save its government in Himachal Pradesh.