Himachal Pradesh Crisis : Speaker to pronounce verdict on 6 rebel Congress MLAs today
The six MLAs, besides three independents, had cross-voted and helped BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan win a Rajya Sabha seat from the hill state on February 27 and later leaving the Congress government in the hill state on the brink
Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania is likely to pronounce the order on the future of six rebel Congress MLAs on February 29. The verdict is expected by 11 am, news agency ANI said.
