 Himachal Pradesh Crisis : Speaker to pronounce verdict on 6 rebel Congress MLAs today | Mint
Himachal Pradesh Crisis : Speaker to pronounce verdict on 6 rebel Congress MLAs today

Written By Gulam Jeelani

The six MLAs, besides three independents, had cross-voted and helped BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan win a Rajya Sabha seat from the hill state on February 27 and later leaving the Congress government in the hill state on the brink

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla during a meeting, in Shimla, on Wednesday, February 28. (PTI)Premium
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla during a meeting, in Shimla, on Wednesday, February 28. (PTI)

Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania is likely to pronounce the order on the future of six rebel Congress MLAs on February 29. The verdict is expected by 11 am, news agency ANI said.

The Congress party had moved Himachal Pradesh Speaker seeking disqualification of six rebel MLAs who cross-voted on Tuesday.

Follow Live Updates on Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis Here

The petition was filed by Congress MLA and parliamentary affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under anti-defection law. These six MLAs, besides three independents, had cross-voted and helped BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan win a Rajya Sabha seat from the hill state on February 27.

The cross-voting by the MLAs has left the state government in crisis with the Opposition BJP claiming that the Congress government has lost the majority in the house.

Also Read : Crisis looms over Himachal Pradesh Congress government after Vikramaditya Singh's resignation

Congress is in power in Himachal Pradesh and has 40 MLAs, besides the support of three independent MLAs, in the 68-member house. Despite the numbers, the Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha seat.

The results were tied at 34 votes each. The winner Harsh Mahajan was announced after draw of lots compounding Congress woes in the hill state as the Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government looks at a possibility of collapse of the Congress government.

The crisis deepened on Wednesday with the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh from the council of ministers in Himachal Pradesh. Later in the day Singh said he was not pressing for the resignation yet. 

The two back-to-back events have once again brought to the fore the rift between the two factions in Himachal Pradesh Congress - one led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and the other led by Pratibha Singh, the Lok Sabha member of parliament and Vikramaditya's mother.

 

More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST
