Himachal Pradesh: DK Shivakumar enroute to Shimla to resolve Congress political crisis as MLA Vikramaditya resigns
Congress has appointed DK Shivkumar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda as observers for Himachal Pradesh. The two leaders have been tasked to resolve the issues.
In a major setback to the Congress party, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday resigned from his post. The announcement has made the cracks apparent in the ruling Congress party which lost its sole Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP on Tuesday.