Himachal Pradesh news: Amid an ongoing rebellion within the Himachal Pradesh unit of Congress, the party's high command has formed a six-member committee for better coordination between the government and Congress organisation in the hill state. The committee formation came two days after 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh including six from Congress and three independents reached BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and vowed to remain in the neighbouring state until Supreme Court hears their disqualification plea.

The six-member committee includes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Kaul Singh Thakur, Dhaniram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur. The committee is expected to improve the coordination between the government and the organisation of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

The rebel Congress MLAs, who are camping in Rishikesh have asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to introspect on the situation and figure out who is responsible for the current political crisis in the hill state. The MLAs looked disappointed with the statements by the Chief Minister against them and questioned Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's mindset of calling for compromise on one hand and naming them as "black snakes or shepherds on the other," a PTI report said on Sunday.

The six MLAs from Congress who were disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections include Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Indradutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devendra Bhutto (Kutlehar).

Moreover, Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), and KL Thakur (Nalagarh) were the three independent MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate, which led to the victory of Harsh Mahajan and a humiliating loss for senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Sukhu govt in action against rebel MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday informed about an electoral malpractice case against the fathers of Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma and Independent MLA Ashish Sharma. The case is related to the cross-voting in recent Rajya Sabha polls, in which the Congress candidate faced defeat despite a comfortable majority of the party, Himachal Pradesh Police said.

