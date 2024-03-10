Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Himachal Pradesh crisis: Congress' BIG move amid rebellion, forms 6-member committee to….
BackBack

Himachal Pradesh crisis: Congress' BIG move amid rebellion, forms 6-member committee to….

Devesh Kumar

Himachal Pradesh news: The committee formation came two days after 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh including six from Congress and three independents reached BJP-ruled Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh news: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress state president Pratibha Singh (ANI)Premium
Himachal Pradesh news: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress state president Pratibha Singh (ANI)

Himachal Pradesh news: Amid an ongoing rebellion within the Himachal Pradesh unit of Congress, the party's high command has formed a six-member committee for better coordination between the government and Congress organisation in the hill state. The committee formation came two days after 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh including six from Congress and three independents reached BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and vowed to remain in the neighbouring state until Supreme Court hears their disqualification plea.

The six-member committee includes Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Kaul Singh Thakur, Dhaniram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur. The committee is expected to improve the coordination between the government and the organisation of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

The rebel Congress MLAs, who are camping in Rishikesh have asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to introspect on the situation and figure out who is responsible for the current political crisis in the hill state. The MLAs looked disappointed with the statements by the Chief Minister against them and questioned Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's mindset of calling for compromise on one hand and naming them as "black snakes or shepherds on the other," a PTI report said on Sunday.

The six MLAs from Congress who were disqualified from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections include Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Indradutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devendra Bhutto (Kutlehar).

Moreover, Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur), Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), and KL Thakur (Nalagarh) were the three independent MLAs who voted for the BJP candidate, which led to the victory of Harsh Mahajan and a humiliating loss for senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Sukhu govt in action against rebel MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Police on Sunday informed about an electoral malpractice case against the fathers of Congress rebel Chetanya Sharma and Independent MLA Ashish Sharma. The case is related to the cross-voting in recent Rajya Sabha polls, in which the Congress candidate faced defeat despite a comfortable majority of the party, Himachal Pradesh Police said. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Mar 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App