Himachal Pradesh crisis: Congress' BIG move amid rebellion, forms 6-member committee to….
Himachal Pradesh news: Amid an ongoing rebellion within the Himachal Pradesh unit of Congress, the party's high command has formed a six-member committee for better coordination between the government and Congress organisation in the hill state. The committee formation came two days after 11 MLAs from Himachal Pradesh including six from Congress and three independents reached BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and vowed to remain in the neighbouring state until Supreme Court hears their disqualification plea.