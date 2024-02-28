Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government is currently witnessing major political turmoil after the opposition BJP party won the lone seat of the state in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday. The Congress government in the state faces an existential crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the saffron party.
Adding Congress' woes, former state chief minister Vikramaditya Singh also announced his resignation from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet. Following this, Congress top brass former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have rushed to the hill state to parley with members of the party to prevent loss of power in the state.
The BJP on Tuesday won Himachal Pradesh's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The contest tied with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.
Of the 68-member assembly, Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators in Himachal. The remaining three seats are held by independents.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: 'Report will be presented by Observers to the Congress president', says Jairam Ramesh
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has said that a report would be presented to Congress President Malliakrjun Kharge by DK Shivakumar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda who have been appointed as the 'Observers' in the Himachal Pradesh political crisis.
According to Jairam, the party will take the next step based on the report.
"Maybe some harsh decisions will have to be made but we won't shy away from that. Organisation is supreme. Congress party is supreme...," the senior leader said.
'Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: 'We will prove the majority,' says CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win..."
'Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Accountability will definitely be fixed,' says senior Congress leader on cross-voting
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has made a statement on cross-voting in Rajya polls in Himachal Pradesh. The veteran Congress leader asked, "Why did the cross-voting happen here and how was it allowed to happen. Second, what steps should be taken to save the government and uphold the mandate? When the report comes, discussions will be held and decision will be made. Until then, all reports and speculations are baseless."
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Six Congress rebel MLAs return to Shimla
Six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, and had left Haryana on Wednesday for an undisclosed location, have returned to Shimla.
The returnees also included three independent MLAs, who too had landed here yesterday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha election.
All nine of them reached Himachal Pradesh Assembly and greeted with thumping and slogans by BJP MLAs.
"Jai Shri Ram, Ban Gaya Kaam" the MLAs greeted them when they arrived.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday suspended 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for creating ruckus in his chamber.
The 15 BJP MLA's who were suspended from the House include Jai Ram Thakur, Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Vinod Kumar, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Lokinder Kumar, Trilok Jamwal, Surinder Shourie, Puran Chand, Dalip Thakur, Inder Singb Gandhi, Ranbir Nikka and Deep Raj.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Congress top brass enroute to Shimla to save govt
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and incumbent Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar have rushed to Shimla to resolve the political situation in Himachal Pradesh.
Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have spoken to former party chief Rahul Gandhi as also general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Himachal developments.
