CM Sukhwinder Sukhu will continue for 5 years, says Shivakumar; 'can't say', replies Congress HP chief Pratibha Singh
Himachal Pradesh political crisis: There is more trouble on the horizon for the Congress in Himachal Pradesh as the party's state chief Pratibha Singh says she has spent her entire life in the party but cannot say what will happen tomorrow.
Amid the ongoing political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Friday undermined party observer DK Shivakumar's statement about Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, stating that “it is the people of the state who will decide the fate of the government".