Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Six rebel Congress MLAs disqualified. What lies ahead for the hill state?
After the disqualification of six rebel MLAs, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has, for now, survived a two-day scare over its future following the cross-voting by six of its MLAs in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha election on February 27
Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on February 29 disqualified the six rebel Congress MLAs who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections. With this, the six MLAs cease to be members of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.
