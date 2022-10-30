Himachal Pradesh polls: Kangana takes U-turn, drops hint at joining politics

Kangana Ranaut had earlier said that he has no plans to enter into politics professionally, rather remains focused on her film career, while also expressing her keen interest in politics.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who earlier refused her plans to enter politics professionally, took a U-turn by dropping the first hint to join the field. The actor asserted that she wants to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh in any possible capacity, even if it requires her to join politics.
The actor, who hails from Manali, said it will be a matter of pride for her if she gets the opportunity to work for the betterment of the people of her home state, according to the news agency PTI.
"Whatever will be the situation... If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation... It will be my honor if the people of Himachal Pradesh give me a chance to serve them. So, definitely, it will be my good luck," Kangana.
The National Award-winning actor, Kangana Ranaut (35), was speaking at the Panchayat Aajtak Himachal Pradesh event in Shimla ahead of the Assembly polls in the state on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.
However, earlier this month, Ranaut said that he has no plans to enter into politics professionally, rather remains focused on her film career, while also expressing her keen interest in politics.
"I don't have any plans to enter politics. I am busy with the shooting of my upcoming films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. I am a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16 years. I reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," Ranaut had told PTI.
She also stated that her keen interest in politics will reflect in her work. "Now, I don't have the capacity to start over a new career. I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics," she added.
