Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh has reportedly met six rebel Congress lawmakers ahead of a visit to Delhi, indicating that the crisis faced by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the hill state is far from over.

On February 29, Congress party’s observer and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that all differences had been ironed out even as the assembly speaker disqualified six rebel Congress legislators for abstaining from voting in the Budget session in the House.

Shivakumar also said that a coordination committee would sort out all internal matters and claimed the Congress government would complete its full term in the hill state.

Vikramaditya Singh did not turn up for Sukhu’s breakfast meeting on February 19. On February 28, he had offered to resign from the cabinet but said later that he was not pressing for his decision yet.

