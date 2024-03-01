The reports come a day after Congress party leaders, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, appeared to have weathered the crisis that the state government has been facing over the last few days

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh has reportedly met six rebel Congress lawmakers ahead of a visit to Delhi, indicating that the crisis faced by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in the hill state is far from over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report about the meeting in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana’s Panchkula comes a day after Congress party leaders, including the Chief Minister, appeared to have survived the crisis the state government faced.

Singh, who had earlier offered to resign from Sukhu's council of ministers, is expected to meet Union minister Nitin Gadkari as per his official schedule, the reports suggested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The crisis that the Congress government faced after losing the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls to the BJP brought to the fore the rift between the two factions in Himachal Pradesh Congress - one led by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the other led by Pratibha Singh, the President of Himachal Pradesh Congress and Vikramaditya's mother.

On Friday, Pratibha, widow of six-time CM Virbhadra Singh, said that the BJP's work was better than that of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On February 29, Congress party’s observer and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that all differences had been ironed out even as the assembly speaker disqualified six rebel Congress legislators for abstaining from voting in the Budget session in the House.

Shivakumar also said that a coordination committee would sort out all internal matters and claimed the Congress government would complete its full term in the hill state.

Vikramaditya Singh did not turn up for Sukhu’s breakfast meeting on February 19. On February 28, he had offered to resign from the cabinet but said later that he was not pressing for his decision yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

