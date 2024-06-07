Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack at Opposition leaders as Sensex surged to an all-time high on Friday. The remarks came mere hours after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged a connection between "BJP, exit pollsters and dubious foreign investors" that had caused retail investors to lose lakhs of crores.

“Sensex surges to an all-time high. Should we order an enquiry by a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine why it has reached this level today?" the BJP leader jibed.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had given "investment advice" to people during the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and there was a loss of lakhs of crores to retail investors also due to "fake exit polls". He demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the "biggest stock market scam".

