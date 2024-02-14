Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday shared a 'tale' about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when the latter's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was in the northeastern state. Sarma claimed that Gandhi had summoned Congress MLAs in Assam to his 'luxurious bus' and threatened them to not let the state Assembly function.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Gandhi told the Congress MLAs to either “tear into" the Assam chief minister or be ready to get suspended from the party for five to 15 years. However, the CM said, the Congress MLAs supported the Assam government and the House functioned peacefully. Sharing a video on the microblogging website X, the Assam CM, in an interaction with media persons, said, "Listen to a story - When Rahul Gandhi came to Assam, he called all the Congress MLAs in his luxurious bus and threatened them that the Assam Assembly should not be allowed to function." "We also gave him a gift. Now Congress MLAs are supporting the government and allowing the House to function peacefully," he added.

The two leaders have been locking horns for quite some time. This war of words, however, just escalated last month when Gandhi's yatra crossed Assam.

Sarma had earlier said that Gandhi fed a “dog's biscuit" to a worker during the yatra, and “was mistreating his supporters".

The Congress leader has repeatedly termed Sarma as the most corrupt chief minister of the country, while the Assam CM said that Gandhi would be arrested after 2024 Lok Sabha polls for 'instigating crowd'.

In a recent X post, Gandhi, during an interaction with 'digital media warriors', even insisted that he was okay with people like Himanta leaving the Congress. "I want people like Himanta and Milind (Deora) to leave. I am perfectly okay with it. Himanta represents a particular type of politics that is not Congress' politics. Have you seen some of the statements Himanta makes about Muslims? There are certain values that I would like to defend," Gandhi said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!