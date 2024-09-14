On 'Hindi Diwas', Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday said that there is no competition between Hindi and any local language rather, Hindi is a friend". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Amit Shah said, “This year's 'Hindi Diwas' is very important for all of us because on 14th September 1946, the Constituent Assembly of India had accepted Hindi as the official language. It is completing its 75th year and we are going to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the official language this year. Hindi has been very important for the official language and for the languages ​​of all our states."

Shah said, “Hindi has seen many ups and downs. But today, I can say with certainty that there is no competition between Hindi and any local language. Hindi is a friend of all the local languages. Whether it is Gujarati, Marathi or Telugu, every language gives strength to Hindi and Hindi gives strength to every language."

Shah further noted “In the last 10 years, a lot of work has been done under the leadership of PM Modi to strengthen Hindi and local languages. PM Modi has put forth the importance of Hindi in front of the world by giving speeches in Hindi on many international forums and has also increased the interest towards our languages ​​in our country. In the coming days, the Department of Official Language is also bringing a portal for translation from Hindi to all the languages ​​of the Eighth Schedule, through which, whether it is a letter or a speech, we will be able to translate it into all languages ​​in a very short time using Artificial Intelligence."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Many best wishes to all the countrymen on Hindi Diwas," PM Modi posted on X.

On September 14, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of India. Since 1953, September 14 has been celebrated annually as Hindi Diwas.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and highlighted that Hindi represents the nation's culture, emotions, aspirations, and ideals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "In his message issued on this occasion, the Chief Minister has said that Hindi is a symbol of our culture, feelings, aspirations and ideals."

"The language of any country helps in connecting with its culture and traditions. Hindi is not just a language but also the identity of our civilization and culture. Hindi is also the basis of the unity and integrity of the country. It is also a continuous ritual that makes us aware of our traditions and our heritage," said CM Dhami. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}