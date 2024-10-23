Hindi imposition row: L Murugun questions TN DyCM, ‘Is Udhayanidhi Stalin a Tamil name?’

Hindi imposition row: L Murugan responded to Udhayanidhi Stalin's Hindi imposition comments by questioning the authenticity of his name and criticizing DMK's stance. Deputy CM Stalin, facing legal challenges, has, however, maintained his position.

Updated23 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin with his son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin with his son and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.(CMO Tamil Nadu via X (Twitter))

Hindi imposition row: Union Minister L Murugan has hit out at Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for advising couples to name their children with “Tamil names” to avoid Hindi imposition in the south Indian state, ANI reported.

Reacting to Stalin's remark, Murugan on October 23 accused the ruling political party — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), of “discrimination”, the report added. The union minister also questioned: “is Udhayanidhi Stalin a Tamil name?” telling the deputy CM to follow his advice in their own family first.

Row Over ‘Tamil Names’ Remark

“Is Udhayanidhi Stalin a Tamil name? First, they should keep Tamil names in their family. No one is imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu...Those who are willing to study the Hindi language can study. Why you are objecting?” Murugan said.

He added, “The DMK means discrimination...They speak about social justice but they won't follow it. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is taking the Tamil language across the world...Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is trying to mislead the people...He should not do politics in the name of language…”

‘Statement Falsely Distorted’

On October 22, Deputy CM Stalin stated that his statements were “falsely distorted”.

“I also mentioned the principles given by Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and our leader Kalaignar. But my statements were distorted falsely and I have now been sued in several courts in India, not only in Tamil Nadu. They asked me to apologize in court, but I refused. I have stated, 'What I said is said. I am Kalaignar's grandson, and I will not apologize for anything. Now, I am facing the charges. Our Dravidian model government is a shining example for other states...” he clarified.

Why The Controversy?

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the couples should come up with Tamil names for their children so as to avoid Hindi imposition in the state.

“I request the newlyweds to come up with a beautiful Tamil name for their child. Because many are attempting to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. They couldn't do it directly. That's why they are omitting a few words from the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu (State song). They are trying to impose Hindi via the new education policy. But they are all failing. Already someone tried to change the name of the state from Tamil Nadu. But because all across the State raised objections, he apologised. Now some are talking about omitting the word 'Dravidam' from Tamil Thaai Vaazthu,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

“Until the last cadre of DMK is alive, until the last Tamilan is alive, none can even touch Tamil, Tamil Nadu and Dravidam. Tamil Nadu will never accept Hindi imposition...” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

23 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
      Popular in Politics

