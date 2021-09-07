Hindus, Muslims living in India have same ancestors: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Defining the term "Hindu", Bhagwat said, "From my point of view, the word Hindu is a symbol of motherland, ancestor and heritage of Indian culture. 'Hindu' is not a caste or linguistic noun, but it is the name of a tradition guiding the development, upliftment of every person of nature. Whatever it believes, irrespective of its language, creed, religion, it is Hindu and in this context, we consider every Indian citizen as Hindu."

