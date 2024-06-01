Hindustan Zinc to maximize silver production amid record rally
SummaryThe company will be able to increase silver production by about 10 tonnes per month from June, Arun Misra, the chief executive of Hindustan Zinc, told Mint. This compares with the world's third-largest silver producer's annual guidance of 750-775 tonnes of saleable silver production in FY25.
Mumbai: In an effort to capitalise on the rising prices of silver, Hindustan Zinc, India’s leading producer of the precious metal, will maximize its output at the expense of zinc, the company's honcho said.