Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija has sparked a controversy by calling Hindutva a disease.

The PDP leader made the controversial remark while reacting to a video in which three minor boys were allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and beaten by a man.

“Ram the deity must hang his head in shame and watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name,” Iltija said in a post on X.

She further added that “Hindutva is a disease thats afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a Gods name.”

However, following uproar, Iltija claimed that her statement was deliberately distorted.

“Much outrage over my tweet and also whataboutery about Islam. The senseless violence that’s been carried out in the name of Islam is what caused Islamophobia in the first place. Today, Hinduism (not Hindutva) also finds itself in a similar situation where it’s being used & abused to lynch & persecute minorities. Let’s call spade a spade,” she said in another post.

Speaking to the medipersons, she said that she has spoken against Hindutva, not Hinduism. "Hindutva, which stems from Savarkar's philosophy that India is only for Hindus, is what I oppose. I know Hinduism is a religion of peace and compassion. Hindutva, on the other hand, is a disease that needs to be weeded out."

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, Ravinder Raina, the BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir, said that nowadays, videos are being circulated using AI about Hindus and Muslims, adding, the PDP leader retweeted a similar video and used a language that is not acceptable. "There can be differences in opinions in politics, however, no one can hurt religious sentiments. She should apologise.”

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter always speak against India.