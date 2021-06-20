MUMBAI : Launching a veiled attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said Hindutva is not a company and should come from the heart.

Addressing party workers on the occasion of Shiv Sena's foundation day, Thackeray said, "Shiv Sena has emerged stronger than before. Some people are having stomach ache after losing power. They should take care of themselves. I cannot give them medicines but I will give them political medicine."

The Shiv Sena leader said standing on one's own does not mean just fighting elections but fighting for rights. "Hindutva is not a company which, as they say, was left by Shiv Sena because we formed the government with Congress and NCP. Hindutva comes from the heart. We continue our fight for Marathi. We will fight for Hindutva. Hindutva is the pride of our country," stated the chief minister.

He further mentioned the West Bengal elections and hailed chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her landslide victory.

"Mamata Banerjee manifested victory on her own strength. Bengali people have shown their own strength. It is called Swabal (self-power). Bengal took the right decision," said Thackeray.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.