Hindutva is not a company and should come from the heart: Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena leader said standing on one's own does not mean just fighting elections but fighting for rights. "Hindutva is not a company which, as they say, was left by Shiv Sena because we formed the government with Congress and NCP. Hindutva comes from the heart. We continue our fight for Marathi. We will fight for Hindutva. Hindutva is the pride of our country," stated the chief minister.