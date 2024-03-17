History of Lok Sabha polls in numbers: More women in fray, fewer independent MPs
Summary
- The 2019 elections saw the highest ever number of political parties in the fray, and the voter turnout among women caught up with that of men.
Voters across India’s 543 parliamentary constituencies will cast their votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to be held between 19 April and 1 June. This is the second longest poll season ever, set to run for 44 days. The voter turnout amid the sweltering heat will be in focus, but data shows that Indians have increased their participation in elections over the years.