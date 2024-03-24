'Holika of corruption': BJP burns effigies of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, seek resignation of Delhi CM
In retaliation towards the ongoing protests conducted by the Aam aadmi party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhartiya Janata party workers, in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva staged a demonstration and burned effigies of Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP workers burnt effigies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and called for his resignation. The AAP supremo was arrested on on March 21 in connection with the excise policy scam case.
