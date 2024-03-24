BJP workers burnt effigies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and called for his resignation. The AAP supremo was arrested on on March 21 in connection with the excise policy scam case.

“Holi is a festival of goodness over evil. Today we have done the Holika dahan of corruption. If there is one face of corruption in Delhi, that is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Each and every delhite should wish for a Kejriwal free government, a corruption free government. Arvind Kejriwal hasn't cared about the nation. He has just taken care of his family and his pocket which is why he has been arrested and his ministers are in jail," said BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

