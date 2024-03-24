Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Holika of corruption': BJP burns effigies of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, seek resignation of Delhi CM

'Holika of corruption': BJP burns effigies of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, seek resignation of Delhi CM

Livemint

In retaliation towards the ongoing protests conducted by the Aam aadmi party over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhartiya Janata party workers, in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva staged a demonstration and burned effigies of Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP leaders burn an effigy during a protest against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

BJP workers burnt effigies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and called for his resignation. The AAP supremo was arrested on on March 21 in connection with the excise policy scam case.

“Holi is a festival of goodness over evil. Today we have done the Holika dahan of corruption. If there is one face of corruption in Delhi, that is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Each and every delhite should wish for a Kejriwal free government, a corruption free government. Arvind Kejriwal hasn't cared about the nation. He has just taken care of his family and his pocket which is why he has been arrested and his ministers are in jail," said BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

