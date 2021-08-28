Home gyms hit their stride during Covid

When it comes to gym equipment, Mr. Mitchell advises to buy “less and better," and expect to spend $1,000 to $3,000. Choose pieces that you’ll actually use, even if it means spending more money. A Peloton, for example, will cost at least $1,900 before the membership. “But it’s worth it because it’s going to motivate you to actually use it," he says. “Whereas a regular stationary bike may just end up being a coat hanger overtime."