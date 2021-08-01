Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that Uttar Pradesh has topped the country with regard to the law and order situation and the economy has grown two-fold in just 4 years of his tenure.

He further said that the state has secured the second position in terms of economic growth. The state's economy grew from 11 lakh crore to 22 lakh crore in the last four years.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences in Lucknow, Shah said BJP governments work for the development of the poorest people.

Lauding the Yogi Adityanath government for the implementation of 44 schemes of the Central government, Shah stated that the BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste or family, but they work for the poor and to improve the law and order situation.

“In 2017, the BJP promised that we will make UP a developed state and also revamp its law and order. Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order," he added.

Shah said, “The BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste, families, or for the people who are close to them. The BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order."

The Home Minister further said, "From 2013 to 2019, for six years I have travelled extensively across Uttar Pradesh including districts, tehsils and assembly seats while working with the BJP. Therefore, I remember the previous Uttar Pradesh where people living in the west left the area due to fear, women felt unsafe, mafias acquired lands of the government and the poor, firing incidents took place in broad daylight and riots broke out across the state."

Paying tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary, Shah said that his contributions to the country's freedom movement can never be forgotten, adding that his slogan 'freedom is my birthright' shook the foundation of the British rule.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics