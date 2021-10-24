Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) today.

He is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu to review the inauguration preparations on Saturday.

"Reviewed preparations at IIT Jammu. Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will dedicate a multi-disciplinary research centre, Phase 1A and 1B of the campus and also lay the foundation stone for Phase 1C of the campus tomorrow," tweeted Pradhan.

Reviewed preparations at @IITJammu. Hon. HM & Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah will dedicate a multi-disciplinary research centre, Phase 1A & 1B of the campus and also lay the foundation stone for phase 1C of the campus tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ET5MMZORNh — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 23, 2021

The inauguration will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Union Home Minister met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Later in the evening, he flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport.

