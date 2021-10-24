Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today

Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu today

Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah exchanges greetings with the family members of the security personnel, who was killed fighting terrorists in Poonch, in Srinagar on Saturday.
1 min read . 05:41 AM IST Livemint

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) today.

He is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

He is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu to review the inauguration preparations on Saturday.

"Reviewed preparations at IIT Jammu. Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will dedicate a multi-disciplinary research centre, Phase 1A and 1B of the campus and also lay the foundation stone for Phase 1C of the campus tomorrow," tweeted Pradhan.

The inauguration will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Union Home Minister met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Later in the evening, he flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Amit Shah on 3-day maiden visit to J-K from today post ...

Premium

400 city forests to come up across India: Union ministe ...

Premium

Chinese warplanes lead Taiwanese to think about what to ...

Premium

Xi Jinping hasn’t left China in 21 months, keeping dipl ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!