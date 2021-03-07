Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the southern states.

Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari and attend the valedictory function of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP in Tamil Nadu

The ruling AIADMK has allotted 20 assembly constituencies and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat to its ally BJP for the 6 April assembly elections, after several rounds of negotiations.

Following up with the release of its first list of six candidates for the polls on Friday, the AIADMK firmed up the electoral agreement with the Saffron party late Friday night.

BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Days ago, the AIADMK concluded seat-sharing with the Pattali Makkal Katchi and allotted it 23 seats.

Out of the 234 assembly seats, the AIADMK is keen to contest from at least 170 seats including 134 it won during the 2016 polls, PTI reported quoting sources.

Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.

BJP in Kerala

The BJP has announced that E Sreedharan, popularly known as the ‘Metro Man’, would be the party’s chief minister candidate for upcoming Kerala

Sreedharan joined BJP last month. While joining the party, he also expressed his wish to contest the Assembly elections in Kerala. "People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory," he said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.

The number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.

