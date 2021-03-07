BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)
The BJP has announced that E Sreedharan, popularly known as the ‘Metro Man’, would be the party’s chief minister candidate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls in the southern states.
Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyaan, a door-to-door campaign in Kanyakumari and attend the valedictory function of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.
Tamil Nadu assembly polls will be held in a single phase on 6 April and the counting of votes will be done on 2 May. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.
BJP in Kerala
Sreedharan joined BJP last month. While joining the party, he also expressed his wish to contest the Assembly elections in Kerala. "People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory," he said.
The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.
The number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771.