Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills to replace criminal laws from LS, brings new legislation with suggestions
Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills to replace criminal laws from LS, brings new legislation with suggestions

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew three bills to replace criminal laws from Lok Sabha, brings new legislation with suggestions. Lok Sabha will discuss bills to replace criminal laws on Thursday, voting on Friday said Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)Premium
Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew and restored the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill,2023

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew three bills to replace criminal laws from Lok Sabha, brings new legislation with suggestions. Lok Sabha will discuss bills to replace criminal laws on Thursday, voting on Friday said  Amit Shah. A parliamentary panel had made several suggestions, instead of moving different official amendments, new bills have been introduced announced Amit Shah.

“The Bill was examined by the standing committee on Home Affairs, and a lot of suggestions were taken into consideration and thus it is being replaced with amendments. The discussion of the bill will be taken up day after tomorrow (after 48 hours). Most of the changes are grammatical and only 3-4 parts have been replaced," said Amit Shah.

Published: 12 Dec 2023, 04:09 PM IST
