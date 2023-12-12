Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills to replace criminal laws from LS, brings new legislation with suggestions
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew three bills to replace criminal laws from Lok Sabha, brings new legislation with suggestions. Lok Sabha will discuss bills to replace criminal laws on Thursday, voting on Friday said Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew and restored the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill,2023
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message