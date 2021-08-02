The antigraft commission, which was created by British authorities in the 1970s to tackle corruption in the government and police force, has started to bring charges against pro-democracy figures in recent weeks for their activities at rallies years ago. The charges by the commission come amid a broad effort to suppress dissent in the city since antigovernment protests rocked the city in 2019. Last week, the first person tried under the national security law, imposed by Beijing last year, was sentenced to nine years in prison.