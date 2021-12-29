Hong Kong pro-democracy site Stand News closes after arrests, raid

Senior Superintendent of the National Security Department Li Kwai-wah told reporters after the Stand News arrests that the news site continued to publish seditious content from July 2020 to November 2021, after the national security law came into effect. Mr. Li raised a few examples, including that the news site described Hong Kong protesters as having disappeared and reported that police were pointing guns at the yellow helmets protesters were wearing during clashes and saying “burn them all." Mr. Li said such articles were published with the intent to provoke hatred against the government and dissatisfaction among the community.