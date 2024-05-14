‘Hope for a change’ or ‘protest against 370 scrapping’? Making sense of Srinagar’s highest voter turnout since 1996
High voter turnout in Srinagar during Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday is attributed to improved security and hope for better future, with no boycott recorded and regional parties dominating the race.
The Srinagar parliamentary constituency, which went to polling on May 13, recorded a voter turnout of about 38 per cent. This marks the highest turnout in the constituency since the 1996 general elections when it saw 40.9 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.