For many, Mr. Rusesabagina, whose courageous character was portrayed by Don Cheadle on screen, was seen as a leader with the best chance to broaden the campaign against shrinking political space in Rwanda. Rwandan authorities accuse him of supporting the opposition National Liberation Front, the alleged armed wing of his opposition group Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. He denies the allegations, and during the trial judges ignored his lawyers’ motions to take into consideration that he was allegedly kidnapped and tortured.

